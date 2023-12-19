Wisconsin Signing Day 2024
Wednesday is a big day for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin as the Badgers will ink most of their 2024 recruiting class. It’s a group that is currently ranked inside the top 30 in the country and one that has a chance to move up with a couple key players set to announce their plans just before signing.
Fickell is slated to speak with reporters around 3 p.m., but we will be keeping track throughout the day of those that have signed their national letters of intent and have officially become members of the class.
Note: Those below have either committed verbally to Wisconsin or could join the class on Wednesday. Rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite
|
Name
|
Signed
|
Hometown
|
Height/Weight
|
Rankings
|
Commitment story
|
CB Omillio Agard
|
Philadelphia, Penn.
|
5-10, 165
|
4-star (No. 27 CB)
|
WR Kyan Berry-Johnson
|
Bolingbrook, Ill.
|
6-10, 162
|
3-star (No. 93 WR)
|
IOL Ryan Cory
|
Gibsonia, Penn.
|
6-4, 290
|
3-star (No. 56 IOL)
|
OT Colin Cubberly
|
Lagrangeville, N.Y.
|
6-6, 310
|
3-star (No. 55 OT)
|
S Raphael Dunn
|
Trenton, N.J.
|
6-4, 200
|
3-star (No. 82 S)
|
RB Darrion Dupree
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
5-10, 190
|
4-star (No. 31 RB)
|
LB Landon Gauthier
|
Green Bay, Wis.
|
6-3, 220
|
3-star (No. 70 LB)
|
CB Jay Harper
|
Valley, Ala.
|
6-0, 165
|
3-star (No. 57 CB)
|
LB Thomas Heiberger
|
Sioux Falls, S.D.
|
6-4, 210
|
3-star (No. 41 LB)
|
OT Kevin Heywood
|
Royersford, Penn.
|
6-7, 290
|
4-star (No. 16 OT)
|
RB Gideon Ituka
|
Gaithersburg, Mary.
|
5-10, 230
|
3-star (No. 77 RB)
|
OT Derek Jensen
|
Hartland, Wis.
|
6-6, 315
|
3-star (No. 32 OT)
|
DL Dillan Johnson
|
Joliet, Ill.
|
6-2, 287
|
3-star (No. 60 DL)
|
RB Dilin Jones
|
Olney, Mary.
|
5-11, 180
|
4-star (No. 13 RB)
|
EDGE Anelu Lafaele
|
Honolulu, Hawaii
|
6-3, 222
|
3-star (No. 38 EDGE)
|
S Xavier Lucas
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
6-1, 185
|
3-star (No. 65 S)
|
OL Emerson Mandell
|
Saint Paul, Minn.
|
6-5, 295
|
4-star (No. 11 IOL)
|
QB Mabrey Mettauer
|
The Woodlands, Texas
|
6-5, 215
|
4-star (No. 31 QB)
|
TE Grant Stec
|
Algonquin, Ill.
|
6-6, 220
|
4-star (No. 15 TE)
|
DL Hank Weber
|
Brentwood, Tenn.
|
6-4, 265
|
3-star (No. 123 DL)
|
Potential additions
|
TE Rob Booker
|
Waunakee, Wis.
|
6-6, 215
|
3-star (No. 33 TE)
|
DL Ernest Willor Jr.
|
Towson, Mary.
|
6-3, 255
|
4-star (No. 17 DL)