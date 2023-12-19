Wisconsin Signing Day 2024

Wednesday is a big day for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin as the Badgers will ink most of their 2024 recruiting class. It’s a group that is currently ranked inside the top 30 in the country and one that has a chance to move up with a couple key players set to announce their plans just before signing.

Fickell is slated to speak with reporters around 3 p.m., but we will be keeping track throughout the day of those that have signed their national letters of intent and have officially become members of the class.

Note: Those below have either committed verbally to Wisconsin or could join the class on Wednesday. Rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite