Wisconsin Signing Day 2024

December 19, 2023
|By Zach Heilprin

Wednesday is a big day for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin as the Badgers will ink most of their 2024 recruiting class. It’s a group that is currently ranked inside the top 30 in the country and one that has a chance to move up with a couple key players set to announce their plans just before signing.

Fickell is slated to speak with reporters around 3 p.m., but we will be keeping track throughout the day of those that have signed their national letters of intent and have officially become members of the class.

Note: Those below have either committed verbally to Wisconsin or could join the class on Wednesday. Rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite

Name

Signed

Hometown

Height/Weight

Rankings

Commitment story

CB Omillio Agard

Philadelphia, Penn.

5-10, 165

4-star (No. 27 CB)

CLICK

WR Kyan Berry-Johnson

Bolingbrook, Ill.

6-10, 162

3-star (No. 93 WR)

CLICK

IOL Ryan Cory

Gibsonia, Penn.

6-4, 290

3-star (No. 56 IOL)

CLICK

OT Colin Cubberly

Lagrangeville, N.Y.

6-6, 310

3-star (No. 55 OT)

CLICK

S Raphael Dunn

Trenton, N.J. 

6-4, 200

3-star (No. 82 S)

CLICK

RB Darrion Dupree 

Chicago, Ill.

5-10, 190

4-star (No. 31 RB)

CLICK

LB Landon Gauthier 

Green Bay, Wis. 

6-3, 220

3-star (No. 70 LB)

CLICK

CB Jay Harper

Valley, Ala. 

6-0, 165

3-star (No. 57 CB)

CLICK

LB Thomas Heiberger

Sioux Falls, S.D. 

6-4, 210

3-star (No. 41 LB)

CLICK

OT Kevin Heywood

Royersford, Penn. 

6-7, 290 

4-star (No. 16 OT)

CLICK

RB Gideon Ituka

Gaithersburg, Mary. 

5-10, 230 

3-star (No. 77 RB)

CLICK

OT Derek Jensen

Hartland, Wis. 

6-6, 315

3-star (No. 32 OT)

CLICK

DL Dillan Johnson

Joliet, Ill.

6-2, 287

3-star (No. 60 DL)

CLICK

RB Dilin Jones

Olney, Mary.

5-11, 180

4-star (No. 13 RB)

CLICK

EDGE Anelu Lafaele 

Honolulu, Hawaii 

6-3, 222

3-star (No. 38 EDGE)

CLICK

S Xavier Lucas 

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6-1, 185

3-star (No. 65 S)

CLICK

OL Emerson Mandell

Saint Paul, Minn. 

6-5, 295

4-star (No. 11 IOL)

CLICK

QB Mabrey Mettauer 

The Woodlands, Texas

6-5, 215

4-star (No. 31 QB)

CLICK

TE Grant Stec

Algonquin, Ill. 

6-6, 220

4-star (No. 15 TE)

CLICK

DL Hank Weber 

Brentwood, Tenn.

6-4, 265

3-star (No. 123 DL)

CLICK

Potential additions 

TE Rob Booker

Waunakee, Wis.

6-6, 215

3-star (No. 33 TE)

DL Ernest Willor Jr.

Towson, Mary.

6-3, 255

4-star (No. 17 DL)