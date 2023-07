The Camp: July 17, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added three more players to their recruiting class in the last week. Zach and Jesse talk about the latest commitments — Anelu Lafaele, Dillin Johnson and Dilin Jones — and what they bring to the table. The guys also get into the impact Brady Collins has had on the program and close by discussing the three players Wisconsin is taking to Big Ten Media Days.