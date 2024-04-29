Badgers get some front court help in form of NIU transfer | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continued its roster makeover with another addition from the transfer portal.

The latest is former Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Chicago native played in just seven games as a freshman, but exploded in his second year for the Huskies. He averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists in 25 starts. Amos, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, was efficient from inside and out in 2023-24, shooting 57.1% on 2-pointers and 38.5% on 3-pointers. He scored better than 20 points on seven different occasions, including 26 points against Northwestern last November.

Amos fills a need in a front court that lost Tyler Wahl after five years. Pursued by a number of other Power 5 programs in the portal, including Virginia, Amos figures to compete for the starting spot next to center Steven Crowl this fall.

Wisconsin previously added guard Camren Hunter from Central Arkansas. The Badgers had a total of four spots to fill after the departure of Chucky Hepburn, AJ Storr, Gus Yalden and Connor Essegian.