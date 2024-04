The Camp: Spring “game” recap, transfer portal, NFL draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin held what served as its spring game on Saturday. Zach and Jesse discuss how far the offense has come from The Launch last year, whether one of the QBs has nudged ahead in the battle for the starting job and some other standouts from the day. The guys also mourn the loss of players there were “intoxicated” with and the next step for several former Badgers.