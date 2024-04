The Camp: Is there actually a QB competition, a new defensive look, how the transfer players are fitting in | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is four practices into spring ball. Zach and Jesse discuss whether there is actually a QB competition between Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke, a new defensive alignment with exciting possibilities, how Tawee Walker and some of the other transfers are fitting in and more.