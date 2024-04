The Camp: Aaron Witt’s journey back, thoughts on practice No. 5, the spring transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are a third of the way through spring practice. Zach and Jesse talk about OLB Aaron Witt’s journey back to the field, some thoughts on practice No. 5 where a couple WRs and a CB stood out, and they close talking about the spring transfer portal and where Wisconsin could be looking to add.