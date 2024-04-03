Wisconsin basketball assistant announces departure from program | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is in the market for a new assistant basketball coach.

Dean Oliver, who had been with the Badgers since 2017, announced Wednesday he had told coach Greg Gard he was moving on.

While Oliver said he was the one deciding to move on, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Oliver’s contract was not going to be renewed.

Oliver was hired in 2017 as a replacement for Lamont Paris. During his time with Wisconsin, the Badgers won a pair of Big Ten titles and played in the NCAA Tournament four times.

One potential replacement is already on the staff in Kirk Penney. A former All-Big Ten guard for the Badgers in the early 2000s, Penney joined the team this year as a special assistant to the head coach. He was credited with overhauling Wisconsin’s offense, which scored its most points per game since 1993-94.