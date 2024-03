The Swing: Connor Essegian in the transfer portal, looking back at the loss to JMU, looking ahead to next season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Connor Essegian is in the transfer portal. Zach and Jesse discuss that news, while also diving into what went wrong against JMU, the uncertainty around AJ Storr, the transfer portal, what success should look like under Greg Gard and more.