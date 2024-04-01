Wisconsin loses commitment from 3-star safety in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost a second commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

A week after Middleton (Wis.) defensive lineman Torin Pettaway announced he was flipping his commitment from the Badgers to Minnesota, three-star safety Cody Haddad (Cleveland, Ohio) reportedly de-committed from coach Luke Fickell and his staff on Monday.

Can confirm that four-star safety Cody Haddad has decommitted from #Wisconsinhttps://t.co/jM6zEpcbD1 — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) April 1, 2024

Haddad initially committed to Wisconsin in mid-January, but his recruitment kicked up a gear soon after. Ranked as the No. 15 player in the state of Ohio, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Haddad added a scholarship offer from Ohio State on January 20. He visited the Buckeyes and most recruiting analysts expect Haddad to end up in Columbus.

The de-commitment leaves the Badgers with seven commitments in their 2025 class.