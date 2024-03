Temple & Heilprin: Latest on AJ Storr, players Wisconsin is targeting in the portal, Chris McIntosh supports Greg Gard | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Badger247’s Evan Flood sits in for Jesse to talk the latest on AJ Storr’s name going into the transfer portal, whether he could come back to Wisconsin, several names that the Badgers are tracking in the portal, AD Chris McIntosh’s comments on Greg Gard and a couple things we’re looking forward to in spring ball.