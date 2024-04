The Camp: Transfer OL commits, Tyler Van Dyke puts together best day of spring | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin landed a transfer along the offensive line. Zach and Jesse discuss the addition of Vanderbilt’s Leyton Nelson. The guys also get into QB Tyler Van Dyke putting together his best performance of spring, how the tight ends are coming along, the one thing that S Austin Brown believes can make the defense better than last year and more.