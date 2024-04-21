Bucks get 35 points from Damian Lillard in Game 1 win over Indiana | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Damian Lillard went off in the first half and Milwaukee weathered a tough third quarter to beat Indiana 109-94 on Sunday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard picked up the slack. The eight-time All-Star dropped 35 points in the first two quarters, hitting six 3-pointers and helping the Bucks to a 27-point lead at the break. He didn’t score in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

The Pacers did put together a run in the third quarter, getting to within 12 heading into the fourth. But Milwaukee answered with a 16-6 run to open the quarter, essentially putting the game away.

Khris Middleton finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. Brook Lopez was also in double figures with 11 points. He added four rebounds and three blocks.

Pascal Siakam had a game-high 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a calf injury. His status for later in the series is up in the air.

The Bucks and Pacers will meet again on Tuesday in Game 2 at Fiserv Forum.