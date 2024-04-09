Bucks beat Boston but lose Giannis to injury | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee snapped its four-game losing streak with a 104-91 win over Boston on Tuesday but it came on a night that saw star Giannis Antetokounmpo leave early with an injury.

The Bucks were up by 15 late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP went down with a non-contact injury, immediately grabbing his left leg. He was eventually able to walk off and head to the locker room with a clear limp. The team said he was dealing with a left soleus (calf) strain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just sits down and grabs his calf. Have to hope the #Bucks star is okay pic.twitter.com/o9ZOQ5DpFU — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 10, 2024

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo had left Fiserv Forum to undergo an MRI that will check his calf and Achilles to determine the severity of the injury. Rivers said the concern level was high because of what Antetokounmpo means to the team.

The injury clouded a signficant step in the right direction for a team that had matched its longest losing streak of the season and had lost six of its last seven games. Milwaukee jumped out to a 37-21 lead after the first quarter, had a 20-point lead at the break and never truly looked back.

Patrick Beverley, making his first start of the year, went off for a team-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds, while Brook Lopez had 15 points. Before leaving, Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

With the win, Milwaukee maintained its 1-game lead on Orlando and New York for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will host the Magic on Wednesday night before closing out the regular season with trips to Oklahoma City and then facing Orlando again.