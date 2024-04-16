Bucks reportedly preparing as if they won’t have Giannis to start the playoffs | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is preparing to begin its first-round playoff series against Indiana without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN reported Tuesday morning that the two-time MVP is not expected to be available when things get going on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, but might be ready to return later in the seven-game series.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their opening round series against the Indiana Pacers, but are hopeful treatment on his left calf strain will allow him to return sometime later in the series. pic.twitter.com/8p0wCiRSRl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024

Antetokounmpo went down against Boston on April 9th with what turned out to be a calf strain. He missed the final three games of the regular season. The team issued a statement that said he would be treated and evaluated daily.

Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, was facing a tough challenge even with a healthy Antetokounmpo. The sixth-seeded Pacers beat the Bucks four of the five times they played and feature an up-tempo offense that challenges Milwaukee’s troublesome transition defense.

Game 1 of the series is on Sunday. A tip time has not been set.