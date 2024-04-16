Bucks reportedly preparing as if they won’t have Giannis to start the playoffs

April 16, 2024
|By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is preparing to begin its first-round playoff series against Indiana without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN reported Tuesday morning that the two-time MVP is not expected to be available when things get going on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, but might be ready to return later in the seven-game series.

Antetokounmpo went down against Boston on April 9th with what turned out to be a calf strain. He missed the final three games of the regular season. The team issued a statement that said he would be treated and evaluated daily.

Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, was facing a tough challenge even with a healthy Antetokounmpo. The sixth-seeded Pacers beat the Bucks four of the five times they played and feature an up-tempo offense that challenges Milwaukee’s troublesome transition defense.

Game 1 of the series is on Sunday. A tip time has not been set.