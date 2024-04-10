Bucks: Giannis to miss final three games of the season, status for playoffs uncertain | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a serious injury but his status for the postseason is uncertain.

In an injury update given early Wednesday night, Milwaukee said the star forward underwent testing that determined he suffered a calf strain in the win over Boston. It went on to say Antetokounmpo would miss the final three games of the regular season and would be evaluated daily.

The Bucks are in a fight for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game up on New York and two games up on Orlando. Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Magic, they could be anywhere from the No. 2 seed all the way to the No. 6 seed.

The first round of the playoffs begins April 20. Any run Milwaukee could make will revolve around Antetokounmpo’s health and availability. He leads the team in points, rebounds and steals, while sitting second in assists and blocks.