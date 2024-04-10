Packers to open 2024 season in Brazil against Philadelphia | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers 2024 season will begin on another continent.

It was announced Wednesday morning that coach Matt LaFleur’s club would open the year Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a team release. “We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

This will be the first time the NFL will host a game in South America and will mark the second time the Packers have played outside of North America. They lost to the New York Giants in London back in 2022.

The game will count as one of Green Bay’s eight away games. The team will get nine home games at Lambeau Field for the first time. The full schedule will be released later this spring.