Packers reportedly set to cut LB De’Vondre Campbell | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

De’Vondre Campbell will be playing somewhere else next season.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers will release the veteran linebacker when the new league year begins Wednesday, ending his time with the team after three seasons. The move will save the team roughly $10.5 million in salary cap space.

Campbell earned a big contract from the Packers after he had a fantastic 2021 for the club. A free agent signing after spending his first five years in Atlanta and Arizona, Campbell had 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. It helped him earn first-team All-Pro honors.

But Campbell’s play fell off the last two years, in part due to injuries. That included him missing six games in 2023. Media and fans were critical of Campbell, who took to social media midway through the year to say he would no longer be playing hurt.

With Campbell out of Green Bay, the Packers currently have former first-round pick Quay Walker and 2021 sixth-round pick Isiah McDuffie in the middle of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit.