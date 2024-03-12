Packers bringing All-Pro KR Keisean Nixon back on a 3-year deal | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is re-signing one of its own free agents.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday afternoon that All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon was sticking around on a three-year, $18 million deal that could be worth as much as $19.2 million.

The #Packers are bringing back their All-Pro returner, signing Keisean Nixon back to a 3-year, $18M deal that can go to $19.2M max. One of their priorities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

In his second year with the Packers, Nixon was an important piece on special teams and defense. He led the NFL in kick return yardage for a second-straight season, posting more 20+ yard returns than anyone else and two 40+ yard returns. The 26-year-old also played an increased role as the team’s slot corner, starting 13 of the 17 games. He played 73% of the defensive snaps, posting 80 tackles, three tackles for loss, with one interception and six passes defended.

Nixon is the second of the team’s free agents to re-sign with the club, joining tight end Tyler Davis. Several others, including safety Darnell Savage (Jaguars) and guard Jon Runyan Jr (Giants), have agreed to sign elsewhere.