4 Wisconsin players earn Big Ten honors | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Four Wisconsin players were recognized when the Big Ten released its all-conference teams and award winners late Tuesday morning.

AJ Storr, who led the Badgers in scoring at 16.2 points per game, was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection. The only sophomore to score more points per game at Wisconsin in the last 20 years than Storr was Johnny Davis two years ago when he was the Big Ten Player of the Year on his way to being a lottery pick in the NBA.

Two other Badgers — senior Tyler Wahl and junior Chucky Hepburn — earned honorable mention from the coaches. It was the second straight year for Hepburn, while Wahl got the honor for a second time in three years. Hepburn was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team, the first Wisconsin player to make it since Zak Showalter and Ethan Happ made it in 2017.

Meanwhile, John Blackwell became the third Badgers guard in as many years to be named to the all-freshman team as chosen by the coaches. He was a four-time winner of Big Ten Freshman of the Week while averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Purdue’s Zach Edey was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for a second straight season, while his coach Matt Painter and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg shared Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.