The Camp: Nick Evers in the portal, Chez Mellusi leading the RBs, the dynamic Trech Kekahuna | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers have one less quarterback on the roster. Zach and Jesse discuss Nick Evers’ decision to enter the transfer portal and what it means for the Badgers. They also get into Chez Mellusi’s return from a brutal leg injury, Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker turning heads, more splash plays from Trech Kekahuna and some guys on defense that have been standing out.