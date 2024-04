The Camp: Latest on the QB battle, pass rush showing promise, NFL Draft over/under | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is nearing the end of spring. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest on the quarterback battle between Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke, the new faces at outside linebacker causing issues on the edge, how big of a role is the lack of depth on the OL playing in the success of the pass rush and do the Badgers have a first-round pick on their roster right now.