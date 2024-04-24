Brewers take advantage of Pittsburgh mistakes in 3-2 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

William Contreras had three hits and an RBI as Milwaukee snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The Brewers got all of their offense in the third inning, with Contreras driving in the first run before a pair of bases loaded mistakes by the Pirates brought in two more. That included Rhys Hoskins getting hit by a pitch and Blake Perkins drawing a walk. Hoskins was the second batter that Luis Ortiz hit in the inning. The frame also included a throwing error from Rowdy Tellez.

Milwaukee’s pitching staff, especially the bullpen, made sure those runs would be enough. Bryce Wilson did give up a 2-run homer in the bottom of the third to Bryan Reynolds, but four relievers — Bryan Hudson, Edwin Peguero, Trevor Megill and Joel Payamps — held the Pirates to just one hit over the final 4 1/3 innings. Payamps earned the save, his fourth of the year.

Contreras raised his batting average to .359, the third-best mark in the the majors, while Sal Frelick had a couple hits for the Crew.

The Brewers will look to salvage a split of the four-game series on Thursday with first pitch coming at 11:35 a.m.