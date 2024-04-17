Brewers get late offense, great defense to beat San Diego 1-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee avoided being no-hit and being swept in a 1-0 win over San Diego on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael King had not allowed a hit when Willy Adames broke it up with a single in the seventh inning. Then, in the eighth, Brice Turang singled and stole second, leading to the Padres going to the bullpen in Wandy Peralta. Blake Perkins took advantage, singling in the lone run of the game as Turang beat the throw home.

Joel Payamps came on in the ninth and retired the side to get the save, his second of the year.

The Padres nearly broke the 0-0 tie in their half of the eighth, getting the go-ahead run to third base with two outs. It appeared a run would score when Fernando Tatis Jr. got some soft contact to the third base side, but Abner Uribe came off the mound, grabbed the ball and ripped it to first just before falling down and got the out to escape the inning.

Uribe picked up the win in what was a bullpen game for the Crew. Bryce Wilson, Bryan Hudson, Edwin Peguero, Urbie and Payamps combined to allow no runs on five hits.

Turang’s steal in the eighth was his ninth of the year, which leads MLB.

The Brewers win allowed them to escape a three-game sweep. They will get Thursday off before opening up a series in St. Louis against the Cardinals on Friday.