William Contreras drives in 2 runs for Brewers in a 2-1 win over Cardinals in 10 innings

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and finished with two RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Friday night.

Contreras hit a two-out single off Ryan Helsley (1-2) in the 10th inning that scored automatic runner Blake Perkins, breaking a 1-all tie. Hoby Milner shut down the middle of the Cardinals’ order in the bottom of the 10th to earn his first save.

Milwaukee won its second straight game. St. Louis lost for the fourth time in six games and has failed to score more than three runs in a game during that span.

The Cardinals erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth. Masyn Winn walked and Alec Burleson hit a single that drove Milwaukee reliver Trevor Megill from the game. Joel Payamps (1-1) hit Iván Herrera with a pitch to load the bases before Brendan Donovan drew a walk that tied the game at 1.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings, struck out seven, walked two and allowed four hits.

Opposing batters are hitting .169 (14 for 83) against Peralta through his first four starts this season. Only San Diego’s Dylan Cease (.130) has a better mark in the National League.

William Contreras gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI double that scored Blake Perkins, who reached on a double. Contreras has hits in 13 of his last 14 games.

Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson allowed one run on three hits in six innings. The 36-year-old right-hander has gone at least six innings in all four of his starts this season

The Cardinals’ Willson Contreras extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a single in the second inning. He tried to score from second after Jordan Walker struck out swinging on a passed ball, but was thrown out by his brother, William, on a throw to Peralta.

The Cardinals held a moment of silence and a video tribute before the game in honor of former Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, who died on Tuesday at 92.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Reinstated RHP Trevor Megill from the 7-day concussion list. … Placed 1B Jake Bauers on the bereavement list. … Recalled INF Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville.

Cardinals: INF Matt Carpenter (right oblique strain) took batting practice for the first time since being placed on the injured list on April 2. … OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder AC sprain) took swings from the left side and was able to play catch and do defensive work.

UP NEXT

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-2, 5.82 ERA) will start for the Cardinals against LHP DL Hall (0-1, 7.11 ERA) and the Brewers on Saturday. With a win, Mikolas would join Lance Lynn (11) and Kyle Hendricks (10) as the lone active pitchers with 10-plus wins against Milwaukee. Hall is seeking his first quality start, although the Brewers are 2-1 in his starts.