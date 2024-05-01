Willy Adames homers twice as Brewers top Tampa Bay 7-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Colin Rea delivered a quality start and Willy Adames hit a pair of home runs as Milwaukee topped Tampa Bay 7-1 on Wednesday to take the series finale at American Family Field.

Rea earned his third win of the year by throwing six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits while striking out five and walking four. He’s still unbeaten on the year and lowered his ERA to 2.67.

His effort more than held up thanks in part to Adames. He drilled a solo homer in the sixth and then a three-run bomb in the seventh. The shortstop ended up with three home runs in the series against his former team and now has six on the season.

William Contreras stayed hot with a two-run double in the third, while Blake Perkins drove in a run with his own double. It was one of two hits on the day for Perkins. Oliver Dunn also had a pair of hits and scored twice.

Ricky Weeks served as the team’s manager during the game after Pat Murphy was suspended for his actions in the fight between the Brewers and Rays on Tuesday night. It was the first of two games he will miss. Pitcher Freddy Peralta was suspended for five games, while reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games. Both players are expected to appeal those suspensions.

The win allowed the Crew to take 2 of 3 in the series. They will get Thursday off before opening up a set against former manager Craig Counsell and the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.