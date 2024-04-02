The Camp: Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke sharing reps, new faces on defense, two de-commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was on the field for practice No. 2 of spring on Tuesday. Zach and Jesse go position-by-position to discuss what they saw in their first look at the Badgers this spring. That included Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke sharing reps with the first-team offense, some new faces in the front seven of the defense and more. They close with discussion of some recruits de-committing.