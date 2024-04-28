Wisconsin lands commitment from transfer guard | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has filled a major need in its backcourt.

The Badgers have landed Central Arkansas transfer Camren Hunter. He announced his decision Sunday and has two years of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Camren Hunter (@lif3cam) will transfer to Wisconsin @TheAthleticCBB He Sat out this year due to a medical redshirt but averaged 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds in 22-23 at Central Arkansas STORY: https://t.co/AsjLp40FYc pic.twitter.com/HGnaytZ3Ev — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 28, 2024

Hunter missed last season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, but was a production piece of the Bears lineup his first two seasons in college. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hunter averaged 14.1 points and 3.4 assists as a freshman on his way to earning ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year and being named a first-team all-conference pick. He was even better as a sophomore, averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists while once again being named first-team All-ASUN.

With Chucky Hepburn transferring to Louisville, the addition of Hunter is significant. Wisconsin has’s Hepburn’s backup — Kamari McGee — returning, while Max Klesmit and John Blackwell could also run the point. The Badgers also have 4-star recruit Daniel Freitag arriving in June. But Hunter’s college experience gives coach Greg Gard options.

Hunter has not shown an ability to consistently shoot from the outside — he’s a career 28.7 3-point shooting — he was able to get inside the paint and finish around the basket. He shot 52.1-percent on 2-point shots as a freshman and 49.1 as a sophomore. The lefty was also a factor on the glass, where he averaged five rebounds per game over his two years with Central Arkansas.

The addition of Hunter leaves the Badgers with three more open scholarships to fill. The team has also had UMass forward Matt Cross visit, while Duke wing Jaden Schutt will reportedly visit soon.