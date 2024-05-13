Badgers-Alabama kick time set

It will be an early kickoff for Wisconsin and Alabama this fall at Camp Randall Stadium.

TV networks announced start times for a number of marquee games and that included Big Noon Saturday revealing the Badgers and Crimson Tide getting things going at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Our game against Alabama will be on FOX at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 14 👀👐 pic.twitter.com/JxbljxGPD7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 13, 2024

The game will mark the third all-time meeting between the two schools and the first in Madison since 1928. It’s part of a home-and-home series that will see Wisconsin travel to Tuscaloosa in 2025.

Here is the Badgers full 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 vs W. Michigan

Sept. 7 vs S. Dakota

Sept. 14 vs Alabama (11 a.m. FOX)

Sept. 28 at USC

Oct. 5 vs Purdue

Oct. 12 at Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Northwestern

Oct. 26 PSU

Nov. 2 at Iowa

Nov. 16 vs Oregon

Nov. 23 at Nebraska

Nov. 30 Minnesota