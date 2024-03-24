Badgers: Connor Essegian has entered the transfer portal

March 24, 2024
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

Connor Essegian’s time at Wisconsin is done.

The sophomore guard announced his decision on social media Sunday night.

Essegian was an important piece when he arrived in 2022, averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc on his way to earning a spot on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team. But a back injury early in the season slowed him and he fell out of the normal rotation, going from averaging 27 minutes per game as a freshman to seven this past season. When on the court he was unable to find his rhythm from 3-point range, shooting 30.3% compared to 35.9% in his first year.

The decline in playing time was in large part due to the arrival of freshman John Blackwell, who shot 45.5% on 66 attempts, and continued struggles on defense. Coach Greg Gard was willing to deal with that when Essegian was a freshman, but with better options on that end of the court this season, it led to the Indiana native spending a lot of time on the bench.

Essegian is the first player to enter the portal since Wisconsin’s season came to an end on Friday.