Packers reportedly hire Boston College head coach as defensive coordinator | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making a surprise hire to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was leaving the Eagles after four season to lead Green Bay’s defense. Thamel reported that Hafley wanted to get back to actually coaching football, as opposed to all the off-the-field obligations a college coach has now, including dealing with an untenable recruiting calendar, NIL and the transfer portal.

Sources: Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is expected to become the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Hafley has brought BC to bowl eligibility in three of his four years. pic.twitter.com/TrcArWmiyb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 31, 2024

The 44-year-old finished 22-26 at Boston College, including 7-6 in 2023. His experience as a defensive coordinator is limited to one year at Ohio State in 2019. The Buckeyes finished first in the nation in total defense and pass defense, while coming in fourth in scoring defense. At BC, Hafley’s defenses weren’t great statistically. The best year came in 2021 when the Eagles led the ACC in pass defense and were ranked third in the country.

Hafley does bring some NFL experience to the fold, having spent time in Tampa Bay (2012-13), Cleveland (2014-15) and San Francisco (2016-18) working with the defensive backs. In the final two years with the 49ers, he worked under Robert Saleh, a close friend of Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers reportedly held interviews with at least seven candidates before landing on Hafley to replace Joe Barry, who was fired last week after three seasons.