The Swing: The defense shows up, players excelling in focused roles, Tom Izzo on Chucky Hepburn

Wisconsin kept its winning ways going last week and is now up to No. 6 in the AP poll. The Zone’s Grant Bilse joins Jesse to talk about the defense bouncing back against the Spartans, certain players excelling in focused roles, Tom Izzo comparing Chucky Hepburn to Mateen Cleaves and a fun story Jesse is writing on the Badgers strength coach.