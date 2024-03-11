Packers reportedly adding former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, cutting Aaron Jones | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers have not been involved much in free agency the last few years. The team announced its return with a splash on the first day teams could negotiate with players, agreeing to terms with Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs.

Green Bay has worked with Aaron Jones on a new deal, and they were in the market for a RB. Now, one of the best out there. https://t.co/zMt2bI0KMq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs, a 2019 first-round pick, has run for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns, while adding 1,448 yards receiving in five seasons. After holding out of the preseason last year in an effort to get a new contract, Jacobs ran for a career-low 805 yards (3.5 yards per carry) in 13 games. His best year came in 2022 when he put up 1,653 yards rushing, 2,053 total yards and was named first-team All-Pro.

The 26-year-old will take over as the lead back following the team’s decision to part ways with Aaron Jones after seven seasons. The two sides reportedly tried to redo his contract to lower his salary cap number but were unable to do so. Depending on how they designate the cut, it will save the team $12 million (post-June 1) or $5 million (before the start of the league year on Wednesday.)

It had to be a tough choice for GM Brian Gutekunst after seeing how different the team’s offense looked with Jones on the field in the second half of the season. He finishes his career with 8,016 yards total yards, the seventh-most in team history, while also scoring 63 touchdowns.

AJ Dillon is also not expected back, leaving second-year players Emmanuel Wilson as the only running back under contract right now.