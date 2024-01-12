Packers: Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson listed as questionable for Wild Card game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The statuses of three key players are still in doubt for Green Bay as it heads to Dallas on Sunday for its Wild Card matchup with the Cowboys.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander will be listed as questionable, while running back AJ Dillon carries a doubtful designation.

Alexander suffered a sprained ankle during a jog through practice on Wednesday, something LaFleur called a freak accident.

“We don’t know,” LaFleur said when asked whether Alexander would play. “We’re just trying to give him up to game time to figure it out. He will legitimately be a game-time decision.”

Watson practiced on a limited basis all week, just like he did in the lead up to the Chicago game last week when he ended up not playing. LaFleur admitted after that game that there may have been some gamesmanship and Watson was never really close to making his return from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early December.

“This not gamesmanship. This is legit,” LaFleur said of Watson’s questionable status this week. “A lot of it is going to be how he feels and where we’re at with him.”

Dillon is likely to miss a second straight game as a result of a neck injury he suffered in Minnesota.

The good news on the injury report was no designation for Romeo Doubs. The wide receiver left the game against the Bears with a chest injury and was limited in practice this week. But he has been cleared and will play against the Cowboys.

The Packers are slated to travel to Dallas on Saturday, though with the blizzard that hit the area on Friday, they will leave roughly an hour later than normal.