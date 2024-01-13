No. 15 Wisconsin stays unbeaten in Big Ten play with 71-63 win over Northwestern | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No. 15 Wisconsin closed on an 8-0 run to beat Northwestern 71-63 Saturday and stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play.

It was 63-63 with 2:32 left in a back-and-forth game when the Badgers finally took control. AJ Storr made a contested jump shot, the Wildcats turned it over twice and missed four shots, and the Badgers went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to close it out.

Outside of how the team closed things out, the story was Max Klesmit. A few days after scoring 18 points in the second half against Ohio State, the guard dropped 24 points on just 13 shots. He went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and has now hit eight of his last 10 from the outside.

Storr came through with 14 points, including 13 in the second half. Tyler Wahl scored 11 points, while Steven Crowl had six points, eight rebounds and three assists. Chucky Hepburn did a little bit of everything for the Badgers, scoring four points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and coming up with three steals.

Wisconsin shot 50-percent for the game and have now scored at least 70 points in eight straight games, the first time the team has done that since 2014-15. It wasn’t always pretty, though, with the Badgers turning it over 13 times, tied for the second-most this season.

Boo Buie led the way for Northwestern, scoring 22 points. Brooks Barnhizer had 13 points and four assists.

The Badgers are now 5-0 in Big Ten play, their best start since going 6-0 to open the 2007-2008 conference season.

Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0) will now hit the road to face Penn State on Tuesday.