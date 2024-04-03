A 5-run 7th powers Minnesota past the Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s undefeated start to the season is done after falling 7-3 to Minnesota on Wednesday at American Family Field.

The Crew led 3-1 in the seventh when the Twins jumped all over Joel Payamps, getting tagged for four of the five runs they scored in the inning. It included a three-run home by Ryan Jeffers off of Bryce Wilson. Jeffers would add a run-scoring single in the ninth to finish 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Joe Ross gave the Crew 3 2/3 innings in his first start, allowing just two hits while walking five and striking out three.

Milwaukee jumped out to early lead thanks, in part, to a pair of solo home runs. Rhys Hoskins hit his second of the season before Jackson Chuorio delivered the first of his career. Sal Frelick had a couple of hits and scored a run.

The Brewers dropped to 4-1 on the year. They will get Thursday off before opening up a series against Seattle on Friday at home.