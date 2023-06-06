Badgers get second commitment of the day | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added its second commitment of the day and fourth of the week Tuesday night.

Three-star offensive lineman Ryan Cory (Gibsonia, Penn.) took to social media to announce his decision.

Cory was a part of a massive group of players that took official visits to Madison last weekend. Though he didn’t receive a scholarship offer to Wisconsin until early April, he had been recruited by the staff at Cincinnati and offered a scholarship there in April 2022.

Ranked as the 24th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania, Cory is projected to be an interior lineman. He’s the third offensive lineman in the class, joining four-star tackle Kevin Heywood (Royersford, Penn.) and three-star tackle Derek Jensen (Hartland, Wis.).

Cory claimed 23 offers, including Pittsburgh, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Miami and Virginia. He was slated to go to Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt later this month for official visits.

With the latest commitment, Wisconsin now has 12 in its 2024 class that ranks in the top-20 in the country.