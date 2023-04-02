Wisconsin adds fourth commitment in class of 2024 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin stayed within the state to land its latest commitment in the class of 2024.

Three-star offensive lineman Derek Jensen (Hartland, Wis.) announced his decision on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Jensen is ranked as the fifth-best player in the state and the 33rd-best offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was a first-team All-State pick as a junior.

Jensen held scholarship offers from half the Big Ten, in addition to Iowa State, Kansas and Virginia.

With Jensen and tight end Rob Booker (Waunakee, Wis), Wisconsin has now gained commitments from two of the top five players in the state. New coach Luke Fickell and his staff are also hot after offensive linemen Donovan Harbour (Waukesha, Wis.) and Nathan Roy (Mukwonago, Wis.), along with running back Corey Smith (Waukesha, Wis.) in the class.

The other commitments in Wisconsin’s 2024 class are 4-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and 4-star tight end Grant Stec.