Brewers beat the Cubs 9-5, take opening series of the season

After managing three runs combined in its first two games of the season, Milwaukee’s offensive exploded in a 9-5 win over Chicago on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers big inning came in the sixth when they put across five runs. Jesse Winker got it started with a two-run single. That was followed by another single from Willy Adames with another RBI, a sac-fly from Brian Andersen and one more single from Garrett Mitchell. A tight game entering the inning exited with Milwaukee leading 8-2.

Winker finished with three RBI, while Adames and Mitchell had two each. Christian Yelich and Brice Turang both had two hits and two runs scored. Every player in Milwaukee’s lineup had at least one hit.

Eric Lauer picked up the win by going 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out six. He also walked a pair.

Milwaukee earned the series win by taking the final two games. The club will return to American Family Field on Monday to open the home portion of the schedule with a visit from the New York Mets.