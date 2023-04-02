The Camp: April 3, 2023
April 2, 2023
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
There have been some major changes in the recruiting department since Luke Fickell took over. The biggest reasons for those are Director of Recruiting Pat Lambert and Director of Player Personnel Max Stienecker. They join Zach for a conversation on their approach to recruiting, why it was a no brainer to follow Fickell to Wisconsin, how they whittle thousands of players down in the evaluation process, whether there is a ceiling on recruiting at Wisconsin and more.