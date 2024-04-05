Brewers blow 9th inning lead to Seattle, but recover to get walk-off win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning Friday night but recovered to beat Seattle 6-5 at American Family Field.

It was a 5-3 game going to the final frame but Abner Uribe couldn’t hold it, giving up a pair of runs. It was the first blown save of the season for Uribe. He had been tasked with filling in for two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, who is rehabbing from a pair of fractures in his back.

But the Brewers had an answer in their half of the ninth and never had to take their bats off their shoulders, as Mariners pitcher Andres Munox walked the bases loaded and then served up another walk to William Contreras with one out to bring in the winning run.

It was a special night for rookie Oliver Dunn. He drilled the first home run of his career, a 413-foot shot in the fourth inning. He would add a run-scoring single in the ninth to give the team some breathing room. His home run was one of three on the night for the Crew, with Christian Yelich hitting his third of the year and Willy Adames nabbing his first.

Adames finished with a pair of hits, while Joey Ortiz drove in the Brewers other run with a double in the second inning.

Milwaukee got 5 2/3 innings from Freddy Peralta. The club’s No. 1 pitcher allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven.

The Brewers and Mariners will meet against Saturday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.