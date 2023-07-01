4-star cornerback chooses Wisconsin over Clemson

Wisconsin has added another piece to its secondary in the 2024 class.

Four-star cornerback Omillio Agard (Philadelphia, Penn.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday night, which also happened to be his 18th birthday.

Agard is ranked as the No. 9 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 30 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Wisconsin over Clemson, though he had offers from more than 30 programs.

As a junior, the 5-foot-11, 173-pound Agard had 14 passes defended and two forced fumbles while missing four games. That came after a big sophomore season when he ha three interceptions, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles. His team, St. Joseph’s Prep, won the state title in his freshman and junior seasons.

Agard is just the latest Pennsylvania product to commit in the 2024 class, joining 4-star offensive lineman Kevin Heywood, 3-star safety Kahmir Prescott and 3-star lineman Ryan Cory. He is the second cornerback in the class and the third-highest rated player behind Heywood and tight end Grant Stec. Overall, the Badgers have four 4-star recruits in the class.

Prior to Agard’s commitment, Wisconsin’s class was ranked No. 30 in the country.