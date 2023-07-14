Badgers land second 4-star RB in 2024 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has a new highest-rated commit in its 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star running back Dilin Jones (Olney Md.) announced his decision on Friday afternoon.

Jones is rated as the fifth-best player in the state of Maryland and the No. 13 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-highest rated running back the Badgers have landed since 2013.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Jones held more than 30 offers, including from Maryland, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Michigan State and others.

Jones becomes the third running back in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, joining four-star Darrion Dupree and three-star Gideon Ituka.

Overall, the Badgers now have 20 commits in the class that is ranked No. 17 in the country.