Wisconsin adds first defensive commit in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its first defensive commitment in the class of 2024.

Three-star outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, S.D.) made his announcement on Sunday afternoon.

“At the end of the day, I think that this is the best spot for me,” Heiberger said on Sunday’s episode of The Camp podcast. “They’ve got a plan for Wisconsin football. They’re going to be competing for Big Ten championships. I truly believe that. That’s why I wanted to be a part of it.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Heiberger is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state and the 60th-best linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Heiberger’s recruitment picked up considerably since the start of the year, earning offers from Nebraska, Washington, Oklahoma and others in a matter of about two weeks. But his three visits to Madison showed him what it could provide on and off the field.

“I can imagine myself being a student athlete there and enjoying myself,” Heiberger said. “I never really had much of a dream of playing big time college football. I was always kind of a baseball guy. But when the opportunity came to play a sport that I love and get an education along with it, I’m super blessed and grateful that I have such an opportunity like that.”

Heiberger is the fifth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, joining quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, tight ends Grant Stec and Robert Booker, and offensive lineman Derek Jensen.