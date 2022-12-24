Wisconsin lands 4-star quarterback from Texas in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday afternoon.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

A four-star recruit, Mettauer is ranked as the No. 21 quarterback in the class and a top 300 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. It makes him the third-highest ranked quarterback to commit to Wisconsin behind only Graham Mertz (2019) and Bart Houston (2012).

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Mettauer threw for 2,621 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 613 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior year. He helped lead The Woodlands to a 10-3 record and into the third round of the playoffs in the highest division of Texas football.

Wisconsin had offered Mettauer when Paul Chryst was still the coach and he visited for a game early in the season. Coach Luke Fickell also offered him a scholarship when he was at Cincinnati and offensive coordinator Phil Longo was hot after Mettauer when he was at North Carolina. It was the hire of Longo at Wisconsin and the offense he’s bringing that had the biggest impact on Mettauer’s decision.

Mettauer chose Wisconsin over offers from North Carolina, Kansas State, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Baylor among others.