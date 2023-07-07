Wisconsin picks up commitment from 4-star RB | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its third four-star recruit to its 2024 class in the last week.

Running back Darrion Dupree (Chicago, Ill.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon.

Dupree, who plays for one of the top programs in the state of Illinois in Mt. Carmel, is ranked as the 8th-best player in the state and the No. 32 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-highest rated running back Wisconsin has landed since 2014, trailing only Jalen Berger (2020).

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Dupree visited Wisconsin at the beginning of June but went on to take three more visits — Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. In total, he had more than 25 scholarship offers, including from Iowa, Washington, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Purdue.

Dupree is the second running back in the class, joining three-star recruit Gideon Ituka. In total, the Badgers have 17 commits in their 2024 class that ranks inside the top 25 in the country.