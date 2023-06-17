Wisconsin lands first RB in class of 2024 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a running back to its 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star recruit Gideon Ituka (Gaithersburg, Md.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday.

Ituka officially visited Madison last weekend after coming on an unofficial during The Launch in April. He originally received a scholarship offer from the Badgers under the previous staff last May.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Ituka is ranked as the 25th-best player in Maryland and the No. 78 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Boston College and Syracuse, among others. In the last two years, Ituka has run for 1,975 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns.

Ituka’s commitment is likely one of two the Badgers will take at running back. They are also hotly in pursuit of four-star players Darrion Dupree (Chicago, Ill.) and Dilin Jones (Olney, Md.).

Overall, Wisconsin now has 15 commits in its 2024 class that ranks 14th in the country.