Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star offensive lineman | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin kept its momentum going from a big recruiting weekend with its third commitment of the week.

Four-star lineman Kevin Heywood (Royersford, Penn.) announced his pledge to the Badgers on Tuesday following his official visit to Madison.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Heywood is ranked as the fifth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Wisconsin over a healthy list of offers that included Penn State, USC, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan. He had official visits slated for Kentucky, Auburn and USC.

Heywood becomes the second player from the state of Pennsylvania in the class and also the second offensive lineman, joining in-state product Derek Jensen. Overall, he’s commitment No. 11 for a class that ranks inside the top 25 in the country.

His commitment follows that of three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward III three-star defensive lineman Hank Weber earlier in the week.