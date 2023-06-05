3-star DL from Tennessee commits to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin landed its second commit in as many days, this time along the defensive line in the class of 2024.

Three-star recruit Hank Weber (Brentwood, Tenn.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday night.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Weber is rated as the 37th-best player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 99 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Weber, who was offered a scholarship in February, visited Madison this past weekend.

Weber chose the Badgers over offers from North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Ole Miss and others. He was expected to see the Tar Heels and the Commodores later this month on official visits.

His commitment gives Wisconsin 10 in its 2024 class, though he is the first defensive lineman. The class currently ranks No. 23 in the country.