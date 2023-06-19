3-star CB Jay Harper chooses Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its eighth commitment in the month of June for its 2024 class.

Cornerback Jay Harper (Valley, Ala.) announced his decision on Monday night.

The 3-star recruit is rated as the 29th-best player in the state of Alabama and the 61st-ranked cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Harper visited Madison earlier in June and spent last weekend at Louisville before making his decision. In addition to the Badgers and Cardinals, Harper had offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri and others.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Harper is the 16th commitment in the 2024 class, the fourth defensive back and second cornerback.

Wisconsin’s class is now ranked No. 15 in the country.