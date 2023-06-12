Badgers add fourth OL in class of 2024 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin kept its momentum on the recruiting trail going Monday with its second commitment coming off the second weekend of official visits.

Three-star lineman Colin Cubberly (Lagrangeville, N.Y.) announced his commitment on social media.

Cubberly was familiar with the Wisconsin program under the previous staff, visiting Madison last June and taking part in a camp. But the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Cubberly wasn’t offered a scholarship by Luke Fickell’s crew until late January. He was on-campus this past weekend when he decided it would be his home of the future.

Ranked as the seventh-best player in the state of New York and the 63rd-best offensive tackle in the country, Cubberly had scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas, Cincinnati and others. He had already visited the Scarlet Knights and was slated to visit the Panthers later this month.

Cubberly is the fourth offensive lineman to join the 2024 class, which now stands at 14 players.